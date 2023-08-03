FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lifted by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Gentex Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.