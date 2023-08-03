Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.85. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.