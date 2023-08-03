Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $197.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,757 shares of company stock valued at $22,975,215 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 223,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,425,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

