MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
