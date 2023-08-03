MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

