MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

