The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSGX. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

DSGX opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

