SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.09. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.20.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

