Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $127.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

