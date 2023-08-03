SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.