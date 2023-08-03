SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SPCB opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.49.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
