Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPOK

Spok Price Performance

Spok stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Spok has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 25.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.