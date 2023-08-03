Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.

VRNS stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,547,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

