Barclays Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $25.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

