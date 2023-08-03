PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
