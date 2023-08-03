PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.