VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

