AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AudioEye

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

AudioEye Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 16.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 86.4% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

