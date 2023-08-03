AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AudioEye
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye
AudioEye Stock Performance
AudioEye stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
