Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 1.0 %

AEZS opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

