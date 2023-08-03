Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $875.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Insider Activity at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

