Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ADAP stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $875.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.65.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Adaptimmune Therapeutics
In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
