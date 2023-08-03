Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Declines By 5.3%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

