Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

ACTG opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

