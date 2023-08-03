Contrasting Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) & Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown & Brown 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tingo Group and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78% Brown & Brown 18.34% 15.19% 5.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and Brown & Brown’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.64 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Brown & Brown $3.57 billion 5.61 $671.80 million $2.58 27.41

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Tingo Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also provides public entity-related and specialty programs through a network of independent agents; and program management services for insurance carrier partners. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

