Diversey (DSEY) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Diversey to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Diversey alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00% Diversey Competitors -18.19% -23.24% -2.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Diversey has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversey’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diversey and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.77 billion -$169.30 million -14.47 Diversey Competitors $633.46 million $10.26 million 313.67

Diversey has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Diversey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diversey and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91 Diversey Competitors 211 990 1668 68 2.54

Diversey presently has a consensus price target of $7.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 82.65%. Given Diversey’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversey has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Diversey rivals beat Diversey on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.