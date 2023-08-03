Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rises By 5.0%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $29.20 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

