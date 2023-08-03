Critical Comparison: Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) versus Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yamato and Werner Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Yamato alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A Werner Enterprises 1 7 7 0 2.40

Werner Enterprises has a consensus target price of $49.11, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Werner Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than Yamato.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A Werner Enterprises 6.63% 15.20% 7.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamato and Werner Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yamato and Werner Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.23 Werner Enterprises $3.29 billion 0.89 $241.26 million $3.47 13.35

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werner Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.0%. Werner Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Werner Enterprises pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Yamato is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Yamato on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail business, Corporate business, and other business. The Retail business segment provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. The Corporate business segment offers transportation services for corporations, customs, and air cargo agency services, as well as operates logistics centers. It also provides non-life insurance agency; and car maintenance services; and IT system related services, and sells fuel. In addition, the company develops TA-Q-BIN services comprising of individual-to-individual parcels to support back-orders, mail-orders, and business-to-business parcels. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet that transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet, which offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet that provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet, which offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, food and beverage products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and residential and commercial deliveries of large or heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 8,600 trucks, which included 8,305 company-operated, as well as 295 owned and operated by independent contractors;29,965 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, temperature-controlled, and other trailers. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.