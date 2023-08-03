Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
RLLMF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RLLMF
Real Matters Stock Performance
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Further Reading
