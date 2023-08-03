Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 27.43 and a quick ratio of 27.43.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

