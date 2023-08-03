Barclays Cuts RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.97) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.53) to GBX 870 ($11.17) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.48) to GBX 940 ($12.07) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

EENEF opened at $11.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. RS Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

