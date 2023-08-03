TD Securities Boosts Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.
