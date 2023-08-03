TD Securities Boosts Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

MGRUF opened at $4.01 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.