Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to C$22.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 1.81. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.06 million. Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

