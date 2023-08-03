Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

About Trulieve Cannabis

TCNNF stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

