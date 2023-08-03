Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinyi Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

