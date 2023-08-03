Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price to C$2.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $549.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

