Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOJCY. Citigroup raised Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

