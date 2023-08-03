Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.02) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81) in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.87) to GBX 3,050 ($39.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.20) to GBX 2,320 ($29.79) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,836.67.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

