Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $23.74 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

