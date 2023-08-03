TD Securities Cuts Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$0.85

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sherritt International stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

