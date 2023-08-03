Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DMPZF opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.34. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.