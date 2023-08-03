International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 245

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.15) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

