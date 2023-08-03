Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 690 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 790 ($10.14) to GBX 690 ($8.86) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 660 ($8.47) to GBX 620 ($7.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 525 ($6.74) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.57) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

