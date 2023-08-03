Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Stock Performance

About Champion Iron

CIAFF stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.