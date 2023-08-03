Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Lowered to C$131.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

About Toromont Industries

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $83.00 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $84.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

