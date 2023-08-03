Scotiabank Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$33.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $21.80 on Monday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

