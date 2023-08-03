Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SECYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered Secure Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
