Citigroup Raises Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to €45.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Prysmian
Prysmian Price Performance
Prysmian Company Profile
Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prysmian
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.