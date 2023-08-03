Citigroup Raises Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to €45.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

PRYMY stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

