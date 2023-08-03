Stifel Nicolaus Trims TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Target Price to C$2.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TerrAscend Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of TSNDF stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About TerrAscend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.