Stifel Nicolaus Trims TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Target Price to C$2.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDFFree Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TerrAscend Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSNDF stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

