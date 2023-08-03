Head to Head Survey: Dais (DLYT) vs. The Competition

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dais to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dais has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dais alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dais and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Dais Competitors 62 173 463 15 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 1,663.08%. Given Dais’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dais has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Dais and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million -$4.45 million -0.07 Dais Competitors $1.61 billion $142.35 million 30.66

Dais’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dais. Dais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Dais shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -391.62% N/A -748.59% Dais Competitors -145.80% -8.21% -13.17%

Summary

Dais rivals beat Dais on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Dais Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.