FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $9.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BC. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

BC opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,173,045. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after acquiring an additional 143,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after acquiring an additional 219,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.