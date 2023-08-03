Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Green Plains
In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Green Plains
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
