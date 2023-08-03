Needham & Company LLC Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $58.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $58.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

