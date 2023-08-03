Morgan Stanley Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $114.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

