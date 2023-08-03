LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.42 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $552,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 564,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
