Piper Sandler Trims TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Target Price to $43.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Insider Activity at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $10,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,820,000 after buying an additional 176,611 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $7,030,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $6,730,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

